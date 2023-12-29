ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 8,088 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 100.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 535,449 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.7 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

NYSE PMX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

