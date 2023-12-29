Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,065,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 636,749 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

