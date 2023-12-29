Afentra (LON:AET) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.50

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.33 ($0.50), with a volume of 2500166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.60 ($0.48).

Afentra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The company has a market cap of £81.42 million, a PE ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.28.

Insider Transactions at Afentra

In other Afentra news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 34,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £10,550.23 ($13,405.63). In other Afentra news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($23,634.05). Also, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 34,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £10,550.23 ($13,405.63). Corporate insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

