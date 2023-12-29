Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air T has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
