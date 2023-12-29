Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air T has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

