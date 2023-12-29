Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up to $63.20

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.20, but opened at $64.67. Alarm.com shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 26,240 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $24,722,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 249.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.