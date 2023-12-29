Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 2.4%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.81. 77,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 603,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Alector Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alector by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Alector by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 2,481,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alector by 92.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 25.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

