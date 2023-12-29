Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.81. 77,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 603,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

