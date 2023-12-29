ALEX Lab (ALEX) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $136.57 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.35297504 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,187,483.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

