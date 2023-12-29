Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 233.9% in December

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 233.9% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Allianz stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

