Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises 3.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,684. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

