Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $357.23

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $357.23 and last traded at $355.92, with a volume of 76981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.53.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

