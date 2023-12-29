Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in December

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
Shares of Alstom stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Alstom
