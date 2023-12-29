Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 875.0% in December

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Featured Articles

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

