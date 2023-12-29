Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 875.0% in December

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of ATGN stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
