Alwyn Vorster Acquires 290,476 Shares of ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) Stock

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX – Get Free Report) insider Alwyn Vorster acquired 290,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,171.42 ($13,041.78).

ChemX Materials Limited, an advanced materials technology company, develops materials to enable energy transition and decarbonization processes in Australia. The company develops HiPurA Process, a process technology to produce high purity alumina (HPA) and high purity aluminum cathode precursor salts for lithium-ion batteries and synthetic sapphires.

