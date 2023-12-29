Alwyn Vorster Acquires 290,476 Shares of ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) Stock

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX – Get Free Report) insider Alwyn Vorster acquired 290,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,171.42 ($13,041.78).
ChemX Materials Stock Performance
About ChemX Materials
ChemX Materials Limited, an advanced materials technology company, develops materials to enable energy transition and decarbonization processes in Australia. The company develops HiPurA Process, a process technology to produce high purity alumina (HPA) and high purity aluminum cathode precursor salts for lithium-ion batteries and synthetic sapphires.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChemX Materials
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for ChemX Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemX Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.