American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

