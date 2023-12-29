Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 601,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,142,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

