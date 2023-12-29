AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires $77,000.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,604. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

