Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

