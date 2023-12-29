Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,869 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 3.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

