Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

