Analyzing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 24.42% 23.75% 1.42% Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 3.71 $24.36 million $5.40 11.70 Luther Burbank $262.61 million 2.14 $80.20 million $0.71 15.48

Risk & Volatility

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.30%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York, as well as loan production office. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

