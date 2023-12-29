Analyzing Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BM Technologies and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 218.40%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

BM Technologies has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BM Technologies and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.30 -$780,000.00 ($1.51) -1.40 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.21 $87.71 million $3.21 11.28

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies -30.85% -38.58% -25.53% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats BM Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

