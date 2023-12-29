ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $364.04

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $364.04 and last traded at $362.50, with a volume of 70156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,580,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $66,036,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.