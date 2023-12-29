APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in APA were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

