Arbitrum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.95 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $717.60 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.46701171 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 683 active market(s) with $864,224,041.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

