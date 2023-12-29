Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311,297 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. 372,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

