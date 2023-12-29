Ardor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.67 million and $3.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00096331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network."

