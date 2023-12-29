Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ARSMF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.14. 60,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,483. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.07 and a 52-week high of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.