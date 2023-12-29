Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARSMF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.14. 60,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,483. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.07 and a 52-week high of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

