Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.00

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 25166047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.25).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £147.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,380.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.33.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

