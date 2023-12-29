Ark Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.85 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Ark has a market capitalization of $170.28 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002465 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002894 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,876,352 coins and its circulating supply is 177,877,136 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

