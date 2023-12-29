Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $99,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.79. 78,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.