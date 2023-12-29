Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Price Target to $4.00

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
KSCP stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
