Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Price Target to $4.00

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Knightscope Stock Performance

KSCP stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knightscope by 65.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 974,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Knightscope by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.