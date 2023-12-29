ASD (ASD) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and $3.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04612578 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,119,614.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

