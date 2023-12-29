AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Up 5%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 350,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average session volume of 38,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

