Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 97.3% in December

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Astika Price Performance

Shares of ASKH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Astika has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

