Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atco Mining Price Performance

Shares of ATMGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 95,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,094. Atco Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Atco Mining Company Profile

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

