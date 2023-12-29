Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider Peter Newcomb Buys 3,125,000 Shares of Stock

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHNGet Free Report) insider Peter Newcomb bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,503.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Athena Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, anomalous copper, nickel, platinum group element, and chromite deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Byro project that comprising five exploration licenses and two mining licenses. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

