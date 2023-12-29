Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider Peter Newcomb Buys 3,125,000 Shares of Stock

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Newcomb bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,503.40).

Athena Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Athena Resources Company Profile

Athena Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, anomalous copper, nickel, platinum group element, and chromite deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Byro project that comprising five exploration licenses and two mining licenses. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

