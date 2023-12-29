Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ATO stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.