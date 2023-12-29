Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.51. 38,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 381,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
