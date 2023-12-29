Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Austal Stock Up 3.1 %

Austal stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

