Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,363. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.