Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

