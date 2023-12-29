AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 98.3% in December

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
AXIM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 1,449,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AXIM Biotechnologies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.