Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Karen Noblett Sells 949 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Noblett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28.

Shares of AXNX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $68.22.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Axonics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axonics by 28.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 399,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 170,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

