Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops One Day Volume of $2.82 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $227.37 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003022 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,188,502.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.