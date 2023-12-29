Balancer Reaches Market Cap of $240.61 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00010349 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $240.61 million and $10.04 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,930,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,248,308 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

