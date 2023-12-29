Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 783 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

