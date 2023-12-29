Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TM opened at $181.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $245.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

