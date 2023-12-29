Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.