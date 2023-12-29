Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $184.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average of $212.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

